Understanding unified threat management for higher education (EdScoop)

"Students are changing the ways they engage with their education, using multiple devices and applications to organize and complete their assignments. But the open network required to enable and encourage today’s tech-based learning opens higher education institutions to significant cyber risks. "—Source: EdScoop



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Striking the right balance between functional openness and solid data security for campus networks is no small task. Read how UTM can add layers of security via multiple processes that can be monitored from a central location. —Eduwire Editors