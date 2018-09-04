The Puzzling Future of the IT Profession (EDUCAUSE Review)

"To early-career professionals like myself, the future of information technology is a puzzle with infinite possibilities. Our own cell phones have more processing power than our desktop computers did ten years ago. Sink faucets can respond to verbal commands, and cars can drive themselves. Businesses run paperless operations, and people have groceries delivered to their homes. The growth of information technology has truly been exponential, so are there any real limits?"—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Where will the future take IT professionals? Only time will tell, some things you can count on — technologies will change and roles will shift. Staying agile and keeping up with developments in the field isn’t just a good idea for your career — it’s necessary. —Eduwire Editors