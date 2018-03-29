The one truth about online education in higher ed: Everybody seems to do it differently (EdScoop)

"Though online learning has been around for about 30 years now, little data has been available to compare how higher education institutions implement it. A new report confirms that the differences among programs can be vast, whether it's how they charge for courses or when they require participants to be online."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There isn’t just a singular path that institutions can take for bringing content online — in reality, institutions are blazing their own trails to build online offerings, incorporating more and more new technologies along the way. —Eduwire Editors