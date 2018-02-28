The new rules of engagement (University Business)

"If you are tasked with driving enrollment for undergrad or grad programs, but your marketing teams are not taking advantage of the myriad of ways to personalize digital content to increase lead capture, enrollment and retention—you may be seeing the impact in your acceptance and yield figures."—Source: University Business



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology plays a critically important role in higher ed recruitment. Is your institution taking advantage of data to boost outreach resonance and engagement? If not, it might be time to retool your recruitment playbook. —Eduwire Editors