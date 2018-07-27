Topics

Textbook Trade-Offs (Inside Higher Ed)

"It's well documented that textbooks aren't cheap, but for some students, affording course materials takes priority over paying for meals or flights home, or pursuing their first choice of major."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This article shows the extreme need for OER. With soaring textbook prices, students are having to decide between purchasing course materials or going home for the holidays. Over 40% of students are even skipping meals to afford their books — that just doesn’t seem right. —Eduwire Editors