Telemedicine Makes an Impact on Higher Ed Student Healthcare (EdTech Magazine)

"When college students get sick, traditionally, they’ve had to trek to their university health center or a local doctor’s office for an exam. Today, however, technology is providing another option through telemedicine, which allows patients to receive care via chat or email."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Telemedicine could be a good option for connecting students with medical care, especially during hours when on-campus services might be closed. Read how schools are using various tech-driven solutions to help students when they need it most. —Eduwire Editors