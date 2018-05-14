Technology integration at California's 114 community colleges is 'a balancing act,' chancellor says (EdScoop)

"College and university leaders everywhere are grappling with how best and how quickly to move traditional, in-person academic courses online, but none face the challenge that lies ahead for Eloy Oakley."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Managing technology integrations at one institution can be difficult. Now imagine having to balance efforts across a 114-institution system that serves more than 2 million students. In this Q&A, the chancellor of the California Community College System talks through the realities of juggling tech on a massive scale. —Eduwire Editors