Survey: Students sing praises for digital learning tech (eCampus News)

"Ninety-four percent of students in a new survey by said digital learning technologies have helped them retain new concepts, and 53 percent said they prefer classes that use such tools."—Source: eCampus News



These figures speak for themselves. The majority of students in a recent survey by McGraw-Hill Education’s Higher Education Group point to digital tools as overwhelmingly positive. This eCampus news report breaks down the survey in more detail. We were particularly interested in the data differences within the STEM fields. —Eduwire Editors