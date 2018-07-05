Skills gap could have alarming consequences (eCampus News)

"An alarming skills gap between job openings and an increasingly shrinking pool of talented workers could “debilitate” key markets across the globe, according to a new analysis from executive search firm Korn Ferry International."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Manufacturing is facing a talent deficit crisis to the tune of nearly 7.9 million workers by 2030. The other figures in the report explored by eCampus News are just as chilling. This author suggests that one way to address the impending skills crisis is smarter partnerships between universities and industries or business. What's your take on a proactive approach? —Eduwire Editors