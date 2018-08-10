Should Universities Be More Like Amazon? (The EvoLLLution)

"I was recently asked to imagine how universities could better serve students with lessons taken from major online experiences like Amazon. The question led me to consider what it is about these experiences that actually helps to serve the customer, leaving aside for the moment the possible difference between customer and student."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's hard to argue with the power of Amazon. Like the mighty river it was named after, Amazon has changed the way we shop. It's modified behavior. Why can't we take the successful strategies of Amazon — utilization of granular data, email reminders, suggestions — to improve student services in higher ed? —Eduwire Editors