Security Spending on Internet of Things Hits New High (EdTech Magazine)

"If smart devices can talk to each other, they can be hacked. In the last few years, cybercriminals have accessed devices connected through the Internet of Things to commit crimes such as shutting down the heat to a building and slowing a university network to a crawl."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While the internet of things promises to streamline campus life, more connected devices provide more opportunities for hackers to infiltrate campus networks. How can we support these devices while also shoring up security? —Eduwire Editors