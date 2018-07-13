Rice U Launches Data Analytics Boot Camp (Campus Technology)

"Rice University has introduced a new program geared toward working adults looking to bone up on their data science skills. The 24-week Data Analytics Boot Camp was developed in partnership with workforce accelerator Trilogy Education."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

Beginning this November, this Boot Camp will cover programming in Excel, statistics, Python, SQL and MongoDB database, front-end web visualization, JavaScript and Tableau. With classes on weekends and weekday evenings, this is a welcome initiative for the Houston community.—Eduwire Editors