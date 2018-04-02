Report: Instructional Design Support Helps Increase Student-to-Student Interaction in Online Courses (Campus Technology)

"When instructional designers are involved in online course design, student-to-student interaction goes up, according to a new survey of online education leaders from Quality Matters and Eduventures Research. The survey compared reported student interaction levels at institutions where instructional design support is required for online course development vs. those where such support is absent or optional. Perhaps not surprisingly, respondents perceived interactivity to be significantly higher for the former."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Input from instructional designers can have a major impact on student outcomes. The findings from this report show that interaction levels are increased significantly when course design is supported by an instructional designer. —Eduwire Editors