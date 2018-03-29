Report: Digital natives prioritize degree program information in college search (Education Dive)

"EAB released a survey showing potential college students' interest in majors exceeds their concerns about costs or reputation, prompting some experts to think that post-graduate career advancement remains a top motivator for college attendance."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We all know that students use the internet to vet their potential college options, but what’s notable about this research is that is shows more granular interest in degree program specifics when students are weighing their options. —Eduwire Editors