Report: 46% of colleges employ virtual reality in courses (Education Dive)

"About half of universities and colleges have deployed virtual reality in some form on campus, but there will be more demands to develop it — and with the technology improving and prices falling, institutions will find it easier to move ahead, according to a survey by Internet2, an advanced technology higher education consortium. The survey, which was reported on by EdTech, showed that of the total, 18% of institutions have 'fully deployed' VR."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With hardware costs decreasing, nearly half of all schools embracing virtual reality and exploring its potential as edtech. Has your institution deepened learning experiences with VR? —Eduwire Editors