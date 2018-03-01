Reducing Transactional Distance: Engaging Online Students in Higher Education (The EvoLLLution)

"A 2017 report by Digital Learning Compass estimates that over 6 million students are enrolled in distance education, representing 1 in 4 students who take at least one course online. Transactional Distance, coined by M. G. Moore (1973) to articulate the space felt between instructors and students, can often be compounded by today’s online, digital learning environments, which allow students to be physically removed from the classrooms and, in rapidly growing numbers, from the university entirely."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While it affords much more flexibiltiy than its in-person counterparts, online learning does increase transactional distance. When students aren't interacting face-to-face they can feel removed and disconnected. The EvoLLLution shares tips to help bridge the distance. —Eduwire Editors