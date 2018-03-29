Prep Your Campus Network for Internet of Things Devices (EdTech Magazine)

"In an ideal world, Internet of Things devices would connect to special networks, where they would be well documented and secure. On campus, it’s the real world, and IoT devices are crowding onto Wi-Fi quickly and chaotically, causing more than a few headaches along the way."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Without question, the number of connected devices on campus will continue to increase exponentially. EdTech Magazine shares solid strategies to make sure your campus network can shoulder increasing burdens. —Eduwire Editors