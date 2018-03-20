Overcoming Faculty Resistance -- or Not (Inside Higher Ed)

"Last Wednesday, “Inside Digital Learning” published an opinion piece from a professor who declared that he has no interest in teaching online, despite many colleagues’ attempts to convince him otherwise. The piece generated quite a bit of social media chatter, some of it critical of the author’s viewpoint. But he isn’t alone -- every institution has a subset of instructors who feel like they’re not interested in or capable of using digital tools to change how they teach."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How do you handle faculty who refuse to use digital tools? Inside Higher Ed shares some helpful insight on this topic from edtech thought leaders. —Eduwire Editors