Opinion: Open Educational Resources Bring Huge Cost Savings. Here Are 4 More Ways They Benefit Students and Teachers (The 74)

"A year ago, I was thrilled when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an $8 million investment in open educational resources — freely available, high-quality materials that can be downloaded, edited, and shared. As an open education librarian at the City University of New York, I had been working to help faculty integrate OER into their courses to better support their students, and I knew that Cuomo’s investment would help us reach a tipping point in enabling more students and faculty to benefit from these resources."—Source: The 74

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The positives of OER extend far beyond saving students a chunk of change. From reinvigorating pedagogies and fostering collaboration to increased access and improved outcomes, there are many reasons that OER is gaining steam. —Eduwire Editors