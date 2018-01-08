OpenStax grows in popularity, but overall awareness of OER remains low (EdScoop)

"The rate of college faculty using and assigning open educational resources (OER) through OpenStax currently rivals that of most commercial textbooks, according to a new report on the advantages and pitfalls of OER in higher education."—Source: EdScoop



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Teachers who utilize openly licensed materials are reporting better accessibility and customization. OER are also more affordable than traditional textbooks. So if the reviews are so positive, why is the awareness for OER still relatively low? This article unpacks some of the myths and realities. —Eduwire Editors