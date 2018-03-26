Online Can Unite Students -- or Divide Them (Inside Higher Ed)

"One of the oft-asserted advantages of online education is that it can be an equalizer, emboldening less confident students who might stay on the sidelines of face-to-face discussions by limiting the possibility of in-person embarrassment."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

No matter the platform, no learning solution is one-size-fits-all. While some students thrive in online environments, others can find them isolating. To improve the learning experience, it’s critical for faculty to help students build strong connections that foster deeper engagement. —Eduwire Editors