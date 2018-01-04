On Your Time: Creating Flexible and Diverse Pathways to Degree Completion at USC (The EvoLLLution)

"A critical problem facing public higher education today is the time it takes a student to finish an undergraduate degree, and at USC we turned to our students for advice. Responding to a survey in November 2013, students indicated that their most pressing need was for summer and other intersession programs to provide more flexibility in course scheduling and a wider array of courses. Students requested opportunities to complete degree requirements outside the traditional fall/spring semester."—Source: The EvoLLLution



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When it comes to learning, a little flexibility can open doors. Read how the University of South Carolina is working to craft programs that have flexible timelines and more inherent personalization.