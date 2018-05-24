Topics

New York Doubles Down on Open Educational Resources (Inside Higher Ed)

By ()

New York Doubles Down on Open Educational Resources (Inside Higher Ed)

"Officials at the City University and State University of New York had a pretty narrow focus for how to spend the more or less out-of-the-blue $8 million investment that New York State's politicians decided to make last year in open educational resources: get more professors to create more OER-driven courses serving more students."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Talk about a sound investment. The state's initial $8 million was used to generate OER-driven courses that saved students around $12 million. This additional investment will help even more learners.—Eduwire Editors