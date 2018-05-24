New York Doubles Down on Open Educational Resources (Inside Higher Ed)

"Officials at the City University and State University of New York had a pretty narrow focus for how to spend the more or less out-of-the-blue $8 million investment that New York State's politicians decided to make last year in open educational resources: get more professors to create more OER-driven courses serving more students."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Talk about a sound investment. The state's initial $8 million was used to generate OER-driven courses that saved students around $12 million. This additional investment will help even more learners.—Eduwire Editors