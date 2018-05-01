New Online Bookstore to Save St Francis College Students 60 Percent on Textbook Costs (Campus Technology)

"Students at St. Francis College are expected to save an average of 60 percent on their textbooks, thanks to a new deal with online bookstore provider Akademos. Starting this fall, all course materials will be available via the Akademos platform, which offers new, used, rental and e-book formats as well as a peer-to-peer marketplace."—Source: Campus Technology

Thanks to an online bookstore that dovetails with the institution’s LMS, St. Francis College is helping students weigh their options and connect with texts for their classes that won’t break the bank. —Eduwire Editors