New Multidisciplinary Program Bridges the Gap for Future IT Pros (EdTech Magazine)

"As the academic chair for the School of IT at Pittsburgh Technical College, I’ve always found it odd that traditional IT instruction often does not incorporate the real-world practices of industry. Not only should there be a stronger synergy between the campus and the professional field, but there should also be more consideration for how IT education is executed and taught. Tech employers often say they value graduates who received an education from multidisciplinary, STEM-focused institutions."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For Pittsburgh Technical College, if you want students to think outside the box, breaking down IT silos is a critical aspect. Their program now brings together IT, information systems, and security. —Eduwire Editors