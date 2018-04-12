Topics

New Coursera MasterTracks Offer 'Gateway' to Advanced Degrees (Campus Technology)

By ()

New Coursera MasterTracks Offer 'Gateway' to Advanced Degrees (Campus Technology)

"EdX has its 'MicroMasters' program. Now Coursera has introduced the 'MasterTrack.' The massive open online course provider recently announced that it will pilot three MasterTrack certificate programs in coming months: one at the University of Michigan and two others at the University of Illinois."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Short-form advanced degrees appear to be gaining quite a bit of traction. Will we see institutions embrace this kind of model as well? Only time will tell. —Eduwire Editors