MOOCs Find a New Audience With On-Campus Students (EdSurge)

"Colleges have been searching for new ways to make use of the massive open online courses they created ever since the fad died down several years ago. The latest idea: encourage residential students to take them—not for credit, but to fulfill prerequisites or just for personal enrichment."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Now that the hype around MOOCs has died down, schools are finding new ways to tap into the content that had initially been created for a huge global audience by offering easy, free access to on-campus students and staff. —Eduwire Editors