MIT Hackathon Tackles Accessibility Challenges (Campus Technology)

"The Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently hosted its annual Assistive Technology Hackathon (ATHack), an event that brings together people with disabilities and students from the graduate to Ph.D. level to work on prototypes for assistive tools."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students at MIT teamed up with community members who have disabilities to come up with innovative answers to accessibility challenges. Read about their solutions in this Campus Technology article. —Eduwire Editors