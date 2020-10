"Florida’s latest cybersecurity training facility opened Wednesday on the campus of Miami Dade College (MDC), and it is expected to help fill the growing number of open professional cybersecurity positions."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It’s incumbent on institutions to create pathways to help fill the cybersecurity skills gap. Read how this new cybersecurity training center at Miami Dade College will help prepare the cybersecurity professionals of today and tomorrow. —Eduwire Editors