McMaster Infusing Campus with Accessibility Awareness (Campus Technology)

"An Ontario, Canada institution is drawing attention to its accessibility initiatives and resources. On Dec. 3, in celebration of the International Day of People with Disabilities, McMaster University will award its first accessibility award to honor accessibility efforts on campus. Shortly, it will also publish an accessibility and disability inclusion update to profile the work being done on campus."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Accessibility should not be an afterthought when crafting campus experiences, whether in a physical classroom or online. Read how McMaster University is bringing inclusive efforts to the forefront. —Eduwire Editors