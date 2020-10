"Is your university implementing new enterprise-level systems the right way?

While many institutions implement SaaS ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) research administration or compliance systems, not all do so in a way that allows them to fully achieve their business goals."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Simply implementing an enterprise-level SaaS system isn’t enough. Institutions need to have a clear vision during the process to maximize efficiency and efficacy. —Eduwire Editors