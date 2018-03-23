Machine Learning, Big Data and the Future of Higher Ed (Inside Higher Ed)

"If you ask, many people will say we are in a new era of higher education, one where machine learning and big data analytics are driving rapid change. From the influx of adaptive learning technologies to the automated student support services and predictive analytics models driving new interventions, there are fewer spaces of college and university life that are not being touched by these technological innovations."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Machine learning and big data analytics are becoming powerful forces in higher ed. As we automate more aspects of education, it’s important to make sure we retain balance. Maintain human elements — there are many thing that cannot be replaced by an algorithm. —Eduwire Editors