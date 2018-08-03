LMS market after Blackboard-Moodle breakup (Education Dive)

"Two of the leading learning management system companies are cutting ties after a six-year partnership — a split that Inside Higher Education reported was likely 'messy.'"—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Talk about a category shakeup. Canvas is stealing ever more market share, as this article explores. As a relatively new LMS, Canvas has a lot going for it. It's customer service is excellent. It is also a community of passionate users who believe in cloud-based alternatives. —Eduwire Editors