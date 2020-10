"The Ohio library system has reached a $2 million agreement with LinkedIn to use its online learning platform Lynda.com to provide library cardholders with access to Lynda’s more than 12,000 courses, according to the Dayton Daily News."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is a first — now over 12,000 courses from Lynda.com are now available for people with a library card in Ohio. Do you think other states will follow Ohio’s lead? —Eduwire Editors