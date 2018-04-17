'It's all about scale': How California could reach millions of learners online (EdScoop)

"Eloy Oakley has been tasked with an enormous assignment. The chancellor of the California Community College System — which oversees 2.1 million students, or about one-fourth of the nation’s community college students — has been asked to build a fully online college that is infinitely scalable and reimagines the current model of higher education."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Talk about impressive numbers. This online, credential-focused community college would plan to serve millions students and help fill the skills gap. —Eduwire Editors