IT customer service in higher ed (University Business)

"What staff and employees from every corner of campus expect from IT often differs from what tech staff can actually deliver. And while white-glove tech service might not always be possible, internal teamwork and enlightened management techniques can help IT departments earn a strong reputation for responsiveness."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

On the modern campus, IT teams need to fold customer service into their workflow to meet stakeholder expectations. University Business presents solid advice by breaking down issues into real-world scenarios. —Eduwire Editors