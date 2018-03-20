Mobile Tools Can Streamline Financial Aid Services (EdTech Magazine)

"Just a few years ago, students at Fullerton College would have to wait outside financial aid offices for upward of three hours during peak times. Now, thanks to online and mobile services, wait times for financial aid services are only about three minutes."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Is your school embracing mobile to connect students with financial air services? Read how tapping into the ever-connected power of student smartphones can help increase the efficiencies of the financial aid office. —Eduwire Editors