Institution: Oregon Institute of Technology

Post date: 05/07/2018

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Job Summary:

The Instructional Designer provides support services to faculty in the design of courses which are dynamic and collaborative. Ensures course quality and completion of assessment activities.

The Instructional Designer will provide Instructional Design and Training services to faculty. Facilitate research of new technologies and best practices, participate in professional development activities.

The Instructional Designer will be an active member of the campus community and participate in institutional initiatives that support educational pedagogy and services.

The Institutional Designer and support course management, course creation in collaboration with Informational Technology Services (ITS).

Read Full Job Listing