Improving Accessibility Often Falls to Faculty. Here’s What They Can Do. (EdSurge)

"Like many of her peers, Ann Wai-Yee Kwong struggled in statistics while working towards a bachelor's degree in psychology at UC Berkeley. But because she is legally blind, she had an added challenge of not being able to see the diagrams and notes projected in the lecture hall or assigned for homework."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Having accessible course materials is key — all students should have the opportunity to connect fully with the content. How does your institution encourage faculty to incorporate accessibility into their course design. —Eduwire Editors