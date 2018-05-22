How traditional textbook publishers can do well by the OER community (EdScoop)

"Open educational resources (OER) have been causing quite a stir in the education space. The OER field has grown significantly and now boasts top-rated curricula and a wide base of support and adoption."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As OER offerings continue to increase, we’re seeing publishers offer content that they claim to be “open” — though those entrenched in the OER community can be skeptical, accusing some companies of “open-washing”. This article outlines how everyone, including traditional textbook publishers, can embrace OER and bee good stewards of the movement. —Eduwire Editors