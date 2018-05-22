Topics

How traditional textbook publishers can do well by the OER community (EdScoop)

By ()

How traditional textbook publishers can do well by the OER community (EdScoop)

"Open educational resources (OER) have been causing quite a stir in the education space. The OER field has grown significantly and now boasts top-rated curricula and a wide base of support and adoption."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As OER offerings continue to increase, we’re seeing publishers offer content that they claim to be “open” — though those entrenched in the OER community can be skeptical, accusing some companies of “open-washing”. This article outlines how everyone, including traditional textbook publishers, can embrace OER and bee good stewards of the movement. —Eduwire Editors