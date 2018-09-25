How to use social media to engage Gen Z in class and beyond (eCampus News)

"Colleges need to have a savvy social-media presence to attract and hold Generation Z’s attention as well as to address their academic, personal, and career needs. To reach students, colleges must develop effective digital tactics both inside and outside the classroom."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institutional social media strategies are falling flat, you may need to retool your approach to better engage Gen Z students. eCampus News shares best practices for social engagement inside and outside the classroom. —Eduwire Editors