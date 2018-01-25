How to Be an Ed Tech Futurist (Campus Technology)

"Working in educational technology often means coping with change. New technologies frequently appear, institutional dynamics mutate and user populations gradually transform. When we grapple with these changes we invoke the assistance of many fields, from computer science to organizational psychology and even therapy. I would like to nominate an additional discipline to help technologists working in education: the futures field, also known as forecasting. "—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, none of us can tell the future of edtech with 100% certainty. But in this article from Campus Technology, Bryan Alexander shares forecasting advice to make sure you stay ahead of the trends.