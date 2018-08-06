How the Amazon Experience is Impacting Students’ Expectations Around Registrations (The EvoLLLution)

"No matter their age, every student enrolling at a college or university today—be it in a traditional degree program or a non-credit offering—is an experienced consumer. Companies like Amazon, Uber and others have set the bar high for eCommerce practices and, by extension, have shaped students’ expectations for what their registration and enrollment process at a college or university should look like."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Student expectations of customer service in general have been shaped in major ways by their experiences with companies like Amazon, Netflix, and Uber — it should come as no surprise that these experiences are making an impact on their expectations during the registration process. This interview from the EvoLLLution explains what that means for your institution. —Eduwire Editors