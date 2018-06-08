How one college helps protect its students when they're far beyond campus (EdScoop)

"Marquette University relies on integrated technology to ensure the safety of students traveling to and from class every day. But more recently, the university has found that technology can also be used to better protect those who are spending semesters far beyond the Milwaukee campus — in places like Paris, Morocco and Hong Kong."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Thanks to a mobile app, students who are studying abroad can be quickly notified if a critical situation arises, connecting them with assistance and make sure they are in there intended location throughGPS tracking. —Eduwire Editors