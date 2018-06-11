How IT departments can help combat contract cheating (EdScoop)

"Contract cheating, in its various forms, has become an arms race. We will never be able to prevent all cheating in education because, just like hackers cracking computer code, as soon as we build better armor, these companies become better at cheating."—Source: EdScoop

IT teams can play an important role in curbing contract cheating on campus. EdScoop outlines some of the steps CIOs can take to block access to cheating sites and create workflows for tracking misconduct. —Eduwire Editors