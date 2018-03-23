How a Video Boom Led to Better Campus Collaboration (Campus Technology)

"Reorganizations can be tough on everybody involved. Work left behind. People's emotions rubbed raw. New managers struggling to gain staff trust. But a restructuring within Princeton University (NJ) turned out to be a great example of how collaboration in higher education ought to work. And it all kicked off when the university decided to create its first massive open online courses (MOOCs)."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When MOOCs hit the scene, it created an increased need for solid campus video production — OIT created a new division to support this, new AV systems were put in place, and new resource sharing strategies were created to keep pace with video needs. —Eduwire Editors