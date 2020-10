"Some of the earliest and largest coding bootcamp programs shut their doors for good last year. And it left many people wondering if these short term tech training programs are actually worth the investment (for investors and students alike)."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In this interview, Ruben Harris shares his perspective on the evolutions and upheavals in the coding bootcamp market, as well as efforts to shift student demographics. —Eduwire Editors