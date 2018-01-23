Harvard's OpenScholar Website Creation Software Goes Private (Campus Technology)

"OpenScholar, an open source website-publishing system specifically for higher education, has publicly separated from Harvard University to become a private company. The website creation service is already used by more than 75 institutions, not counting the 9,000 sites within Harvard itself, where it was developed."—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

OpenScholar, Harvard’s open source software for higher ed web publishing, is now a standalone company. Proponents of open will be happy to hear that while OpenScholar is adding new services into the mix that come with fees (like installations on their servers), basic usage of the project will remain free and open. —Eduwire Editors