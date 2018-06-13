Topics

Google rolls out new college search feature (EdScoop)

"As of Tuesday, prospective students may not even need to leave Google when beginning their college search. The tech company has launched a new feature that offers a quick rundown of the most important information students are seeking about four-year universities — all within Search."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This new Google search feature pulls data from IPEDs and College Scorecard to give students a quick overview of the institutions that turn up in their results, highlighting things like tuition costs, admissions rates, and student demographics. —Eduwire Editors