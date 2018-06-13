Google rolls out new college search feature (EdScoop)

"As of Tuesday, prospective students may not even need to leave Google when beginning their college search. The tech company has launched a new feature that offers a quick rundown of the most important information students are seeking about four-year universities — all within Search."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This new Google search feature pulls data from IPEDs and College Scorecard to give students a quick overview of the institutions that turn up in their results, highlighting things like tuition costs, admissions rates, and student demographics. —Eduwire Editors