Going Off The Grid: Creating A Fully Online, Workforce-Focused Community College (The EvoLLLution)

"In 2019, the California Community Colleges System will launch a fully online community college. This new, competency-based online college will focus primarily on offering sub-degree credentials and skills training that working learners will need to improve their social and economic mobility in a constantly shifting workforce. In this interview, Eloy Ortiz Oakley discusses the vision behind the online community college, and shares his thoughts on some of the broader changes facing California’s workforce.

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Now that non-traditional students are in the majority, it’s time to come to terms with the fact that student needs have changed in tandem with shifting demographics. Read how embracing online, competency-based programs can provide these students with the flexibility and access they need for success.

